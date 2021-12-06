From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has condemned the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement over the latter’s disparaging comments on the oil spill in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Reports had quoted the Arewa youth group as criticising the Bayelsa State governor’s position on the spillage that occurred at the OML 29 Wellhead 1 platform operated by the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited.

The governor had frowned at the company’s response to the devastating spill that occurred a month ago, spewing gas and crude oil into the Santa Barbara River in Nembe.

Describing the Arewa youth body as meddlesome interlopers, the IYC said its comments were provocative and displayed ignorance on the issues of crude oil spills and the hardships of the people of the Niger Delta region.

The IYC through its national spokesperson, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement in Yenagoa, cautioned the northern youths, saying they were being used by desperate persons to provoke anger and cause disaffection among the suffering people of communities impacted by the ongoing spill.

According to Ekerefe, instead of the Northern youths as represented by the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement to focus on ways to tackle the challenges of banditry, kidnappings, killings and violence ravaging the northern states, they are venting their energy on issues they know nothing about.

”These so-called Northern youths are ignorant and do not know the import of the prepared statement they were asked to read by their paymasters.

“If they were asked, can they mention one of the communities impacted by the ongoing spill in Nembe? We advise them to work with their elders to sort out the security challenges facing their region. We will adopt any strategy we deem fit to prevail on the Federal Government, Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited and others to stop the devastation being caused by the ongoing spill in Nembe.

Meanwhile, the Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State has commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the plight of the kingdom over the oil and gas spillage that has ravaged their communities.

The Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, in a statement he personally signed, thanked the governor for also setting up a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

The monarch stated that the kingdom greatly appreciated the visit of the governor to have an on-the-spot assessment of the oil and gas blowout, which is yet to be contained after a month.

He said: “We put on record the empathy shown by Your Excellency in providing immediate cushioning financial support to all segments of the Kingdom during your visit.

”Your Excellency, my people and I also want to commend you for urging AITEO, whose oil well-head caused the spill, to provide adequate remediation/compensation for affected communities, families, businesses, farmlands/fishing implements.

