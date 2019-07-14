Chinelo Obogo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to increase his administration’s efforts at ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

AYCF made the call in a statement signed by its national president, Yerima Shettima, while reacting to the murder of Funke Olakunrin, the 58-year-old daughter of the leader of Afenifere chieftain, Reuben Fasoranti.

While commiserating with Fasoranti, the organisation added that it was not enough for the president to always promise to end insecurity.

“The primary responsibility of a government is the preservation of lives and properties. Nigerians cannot continue to be killed with the government seemingly not making enough effort to curb armed banditry.

“It is now unfortunate that no Nigerian is safe in their own land. Travelling is now worse than a nightmare with the way lives are wasted daily on the road by bandits who also kidnap citizens at will,” Yerima said.

He called for the urgent arrest and prosecution of the alleged bandits that snuffed life out of Mrs Olakunrin as well as their prosecution.

Insisting on the need for national unity, Yerima said no part of the country should be seen as more equal than others and as such, no crime should have any ethnic coloration.

“No ethnic group or part of the country is immune to criminal elements and perpetrators of crime. What we should all insist on is that government must play its part to ensure our general safety.

“We should always remind the government that Section 14 (2B) of the constitution states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” he said.