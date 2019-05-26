Chinelo Obogo

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has endorsed Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The AYCF National President, Shettima Yerima, said in a statement that the group’s support was in the interest of fairness, justice and national unity.

Shettima further explained that one of the best ways to strengthen national unity and cohesion was lending a hand of support and friendship across the nation, adding that Nwajiuba “is a broad-minded politician with several years of experience in legal work, administration and lawmaking.”

He said Nwajiuba made a significant impact when he was in the House of Reps between 1999 and 2003, representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

“Beyond being a professional lawyer with a Master’s Degree and PhD in Law, he served diligently as Secretary of the Constitution Drafting Committee that produced the APC itself,” Yerima said.

He went on to say that the AYCF believes in having young politicians in strategic positions of leadership at the level of the higher law-making in the country. He also stressed that if the current race for the speakership would be based on a candidate that is a nationalist “Nwajiuba will be simply unbeatable.”

The AYCF national president then urged all the members-elect of the current House of Reps to rally round Nwajiuba “on the grounds of years of experience and ability to deliver on his assignments.”