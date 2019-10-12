Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) on Friday, decorated the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu with a medal of honour and conferred on him an award of excellence. This took place when the group paid a courtesy call at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. The president of AYF, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, who led the delegation expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would resend Magu’s name to the National Assembly for confirmation and urged the lawmakers to avoid the mistake of the 8th Assembly and confirm the EFCC boss’s appointment as the substantive chairman of the Commission.

Gujungu noted that Magu’s confirmation would further give him a morale boost in his fight to make Nigeria a corrupt-free nation. He noted that Nigeria was deep in decay as a result of corruption and owed the ongoing renaissance to the EFCC under Magu, whose leadership style he stated, aggressively tackled the menace of corruption.

In his response, Magu expressed delight in AYF’s declaration to support the EFCC, noting that with such a youth-based group, the fight against corruption would get to the grassroots. Magu, who described corruption as “rainfall which the beats everyone,” urged the group to assist the government in monitoring and checkmating illicit financial flows that get to bandits and insurgents in the country’s Northeast, noting that its access to fund has continued to keep crimes and criminalities alive in the region.