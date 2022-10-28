From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Arewa Consultation Youth Movement (ACYM) has protested the threat by the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) to impose visa ban on Nigerians over the trapped funds of foreign airlines, including Emirates Airline.

The group, in a statement by its president, Kabiru Yusuf,on Friday, said it is unfair for the UAE to be threatening to impose a visa ban on Nigerians, when the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) is already addressing the issue.

It lauded the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the efforts of the apex bank to support foreign airlines operating in the country. And called on the UAE to rescind its threat on visa ban.