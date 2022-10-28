From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Arewa Consultation Youth Movement (ACYM) has protested the threat by the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) to impose visa ban on Nigerians over the trapped funds of foreign airlines, including Emirates Airline.
The group, in a statement by its president, Kabiru Yusuf,on Friday, said it is unfair for the UAE to be threatening to impose a visa ban on Nigerians, when the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) is already addressing the issue.
It lauded the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the efforts of the apex bank to support foreign airlines operating in the country. And called on the UAE to rescind its threat on visa ban.
“We commend the CBN for its efforts in supporting foreign airlines. We note the statement credited to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the United Arab Emirates is threatening visa ban due to the funds of airlines trapped in Nigeria.
“This is despite that the CBN released $110 million to the foreign airlines in August and is due to release another $120 million on 31st of October.
“The CBN governor said Nigeria has over the years prioritized the foreign airlines in allocation of Fx, adding that instead of bearing with the country, some countries are threatening to ban Nigerians.
“It is our position that the UAE visa ban threat is unfair. We therefore called on UAE authorities to rescind the decision and allow peace to reign,” the youth group stated.
