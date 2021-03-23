National Executive Council and members of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), both in the country and in the diaspora, have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his efforts in ensuring peace, economic prosperity and a unified Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, AYF National President, Gambo Gujungu, described the governor as a worthy son of Nigeria, a humane, simple, humble, focused and accessible leader.

The forum said: “Your untiring efforts aimed at ensuring a unified Nigeria is established, well appreciated and documented, given by your good virtues and all-inclusive leadership style.

“You (Ugwuanyi) have, within the shortest period of your political career, made yourself to be an astute and exemplary leader who has committed the greatest part of his cherished days on earth to Nigeria’s quest for economic prosperity, peace and national unity.

“We are happy to be associated with you in upholding this spirit of nationhood.

“However, on this occasion of your 57th birthday, it is our prayer that God continues to strengthen and uphold your patriotic zeal to contribute more to serving the good Ndi Enugu and building of Enugu State.”