From Obinna Odogwu, Awka, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Hausa Community in Anambra State, yesterday, pledged support for the governorship aspiration of the standard bearer of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

In a ceremony in Onitsha commercial city, Chairman of Arewa Community Youths in the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Jubril, said the endorsement was because of Ubah’s outstanding contributions in the National Assembly, as well as the quality of motions and bills that he had been promoting for the wellbeing of Anambra residents in particular, and Nigerians in general.

He said the Arewa community in the state invited Ubah to Onitsha to appreciate his efforts towards promoting the wellbeing of the people, and developing human capital. He urged him to keep up the good works.

He also thanked the senator for his efforts towards human capital development.

Responding, Ubah thanked the group for their support for his aspiration, adding that he would continue to support any legislation that would promote the general wellbeing of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or creed.

“I will also call on Arewa community in Anambra to remain law abiding and always live peacefully with one another, as peace remains the most vital ingredient for sustained national development. Nigeria will be greater, if all citizens treat one another equally, regardless of the ethnic and religious divides,” he said.

He further reassured the Hausa community, his senatorial district and Anambra people in general that he would always deploy his God-given talent and capacity towards action plans that would improve the wellbeing of Nigerians, for sustained development of Anambra and Nigeria.

Also present at the event were executive members of the group in Anambra, including the State Coordinator, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, secretary, Mohammed Aliyu; woman leader, Bisi Mantissa and treasurer, Jaminu Idris.

