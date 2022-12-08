From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), has passed a vote of confidence in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over its recent introduction of the new cash withdrawal limits for banks and financial institutions.

The CBN introduced the policy following its recent currency redesign project in which it had expressed concern over the huge of money outside the banking system.

The ACYM, in a statement on Thursday by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, described the new withdrawal limits as a major economic breakthrough for the country.

It therefore called on members of the House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly to resist plots by those it described as corrupt and unscrupulous politicians to use them to halt the laudable policy.

The statement read: “We, Arewa youths, are excited about the decision of the CBN to introduce new cash withdrawal limits into the nation’s banking and financial sector.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the apex bank and its Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over this policy which we view as a major economic breakthrough.

“We are also using this medium to call on members of the National Assembly, particularly, those of the House of Representatives to resist plots by corrupt and unscrupulous politicians to use the assembly to attack the policy.

“Information at our disposal showed that there are plans by these politicians to lure lawmakers to discredit the Buhari government and the cash withdrawal limit.

“Let the lawmakers and others who have been enlisted to discredit this laudable policy know that posterity will not judge them well if they should yield themselves as a willing tool in the hands of those bent on disrupting this policy.”