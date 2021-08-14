From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As nations all over the world marked this year’s International Youth Day, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to handover the country’s mantle of leadership to politicians who are in youth age bracket in 2023.

The Forum noted that despite socio-economic hardship, the youths have continuously shown dexterity and exhibited the never-die spirit of ensuring that Nigeria progressed.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, National President of AYF, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu called on President Buhari to come out with policies that will assist the youths in their different endeavors.

Gujungu however, asked the youths to prepare themselves to take over the mantle of leadership from the current generation whom he said had fallen short of leaving a legacy that everyone would be proud of.

“AYF wishes to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare and handover to a new generation, just as all the political parties should also give opportunity to youths on their platform to assume the leadership position in the country.

“This is the time for sober reflection on the issues, challenges bedeviling the youths and the way forward. The International Youth Day is a day that we should put all these issues in perspective and work for the good of all. Our goal is a Nigeria where the youths will be proud of a country bequeathed to them.

“AYF has been involved in building bridges across the country especially among youths and youth groups aimed at fostering development and unity in the country.

“We have also been involved in training, skills acquisition and peace building efforts to educate and equip the youths for the task of wading through the rough patches of life.

“On this occasion of the International Youth Day, the AYF wishes to call on the youths across the country to continue to keep hope alive, work for the unity of the country, leave and operate within the ambit of the law and negate anything that will jeopardize the future of the country.

“AYF believes strongly that in spite of the current challenges facing the country, Nigeria will come out strong where the youths will be the fulcrum of a country that we all will be proud of.

“In spite of the biting unemployment in the country, many youths have been struggling to keep their head high. AYF wish to celebrate those that are into self-employment even with the prevailing hostile environment.”