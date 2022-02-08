AREWA24, the leading Hausa language family entertainment and lifestyle television channel with production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, announces the launch of its ‘new Original Drama and Film Division.’

The new company production division will develop, script and produce a slate of new original drama series and feature films, telling authentic African stories from Northern Nigeria and West Africa in both the Hausa language and in core English.

AREWA24’s production studios are already producing and broadcasting the two most popular and highest rated Hausa language drama series in northern Nigeria and West Africa, “Dadin Kowa” which is in it’s 25th season, and the channel’s runaway hit political thriller, “Kwana Casa’in” (“90 Days”), which just concluded production on Season-7.

Several new original drama series are currently in development and the company will be debuting its first originally produced premier feature film in Q4 2022.

Leading the new Original Drama and Film Division is Evans Ejioju, an experienced and talented industry veteran who has been the executive producer of Kwana Casa’in since its first season. Salisu Balabare, the current director of Kwana Casa’in and longtime director of the Dadin Kowa drama series, will head up creative direction for the new division.

Bob Reid, a well-known Emmy-award winning executive producer with Discovery Networks and the former EVP and Programming Executive at The Africa Channel in the U.S., is on board as a production consultant and executive producer of AREWA24’s original drama and film productions.