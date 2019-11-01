Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle channel in Nigeria and West Africa, Arewa24, has announced the launch of “Arewa24On Demand,” its new global subscription video-on-demand (“SVOD”) and “Over-the-Top” (OTT) streaming service.

The new offering would afford Hausa speakers and their families worldwide to enjoy the diverse Hausa language programming that Nigerians and other West Africans access on a daily basis from the 24/7 Arewa24 television channel.

Speaking, Arewa24 CEO, Jacob Arback, stated that the new on demand streaming service, is a way of extending the network’s reach to Hausa speakers, all over the globe.

“Sharing a sense of home and a deep pride in local culture lies at the heart of what the Arewa24 On Demand streaming service and the AREWA24 brand is all about. Now, through our new on demand streaming service, our viewers would be able to share and enjoy the best, locally relevant, family-focused entertainment programming with Hausa speakers everywhere.

“Most importantly, we are sharing pride in culture and a sense of belonging for Hausa families living outside of Nigeria or other West African countries,” he stated.

Arback added that this service will provide unlimited access to all currently-produced Arewa24 series and programming, as well as to its library of Hausa language programming, the largest library of Hausa content in the world.

Speaking on the new service, SVP Enterprise, Vimeo, Kathleen Barrett, stated that the new offering, powered by Vimeo’s state-of-the-art SVOD and OTT technologies, would guarantee an uncompromising customer service, and high-quality user experience to Arewa24 and its fans.