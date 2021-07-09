AREWA24, leading Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle television channel and production studio in West Africa, has celebrated its seventh anniversary by giving its viewers the largest slate of new Hausa-language programming in the channel’s history.

AREWA24’s new slate of programming debuts in July, with new original dramas, a new women’s talk show, new kids’ “edutainment” series, fresh football shows alongside AREWA24’s other popular hit dramas and studio shows.

AREWA24’s new programmes include three new Hausa dramas: Buka Afrikana, an ensemble situation-comedy set in a local Nigerian Middle Belt diner, or “Buka.” Labarna Season 3, the latest season of one of the most popular northern Nigerian hit drama series and Sirrin Boye, a new Hausa mystery and crime drama. Also launching in July is AREWA24’s ground-breaking women’s talk show, Mata A Yau (Today’s Woman), featuring four dynamic co-hosts from different backgrounds and ages, openly discussing important issues women are facing today in northern Nigeria.

AREWA24’s CEO, Jacob Arback, reflecting on the company’s growth over the past seven years, gives all the credit to the company’s management and staff and to the tremendous talent in Nigerian television, media and creative arts sectors.

“Many people don’t realize that there are over 80 million Hausa speakers in northern Nigeria and the Sahel, and the region is bursting with young talent.”

Arback adds, “What I am most proud of, however, is how our management and staff, comprised of such diverse Nigerian backgrounds, ethnicities, tribes, religions and geographics, can all gather as a team in Kano, Nigeria, to produce some of the best programming coming out of Africa today.”

AREWA24 is also expanding its kids’ entertainment and education programming in July, dubbing into Hausa for the first time ever the multi-award winning “Sesame Street Friends,’’ with all of your favorite Sesame Street characters, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry. Also debuting in Hausa on AREWA24 is Super Sema, the first African kids’ superhero animated series about an ordinary young girl on an extraordinary mission to protect her African village from a heartless villain and his army of pesky robots. The Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o, is a voice actress on the Super Sema series and is also a partner in the Nairobi-based Super Sema production company, Kukua. Keeping our avid Nigerian football fans happy, AREWA24 is rounding out its July new program launches with two new football series: “Homage, and “Perfection.”

