Lionel Messi has been suspended for three months of international play by Argentina after he accused CONMEBOL of corruption during Copa America, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Messi found himself in trouble twice at Copa America. He called out officials following Argentina’s loss against Brazil, saying the called “a lot of bulls-.” Messi then received a red card during Argentina’s win over Chile. He was so furious about the red card that he did not show up to accept his third-place medal.

Following the contest, Messi went off on CONMEBOL, saying Argentina didn’t need to be “part of the corruption.” CONMEBOL was responsible for organizing the Copa America.

Messi was also fined $50,000 for those comments. He has seven days to appeal his punishment.

Messi will miss three friendlies during his suspension.

He will also have to serve a one-game suspension in the South American World Cup qualifiers for receiving that red card against Chile at Copa America.