From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The 2021 Edition of the Argungu Polo Tournament has ended at NSK Polo Ranch in Argungu where NSK Argungu Polo team defeated Ayutan Polo team.

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while speaking at the closing ceremony of the tournament , said that the 2021 edition was very successful , while the state was proud to host the World Tourism Day , this year.

He noted that the tournament which began some few years back has continued to blossom every year .

Bagudu maintained that Kebbi State and Nigeria were abundantly blessed with rich cultures, festivals and heritages.

The governor extolled the doggedness, resilience and commitment of the Emir of Argungu , as well as all the stakeholders in ensuring the success of the event.

Bagudu pledged that his administration would continue to contribute meaningfully to world tourism.

He also congratulated the Information Minister , Alhaji Lai Mohammed on his turbannig as the Kakakin Kabi by the Emir of Argungu.

The governor was accompanied by

the Chief of Staff, Government House Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammad Argungu, Jarman Kabi, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers and some local government Chairmen.

Highlight of the event was presentation of trophies to teams and players who triumphed at the tournament.

