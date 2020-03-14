Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to investigate the apparent laxity of its personnel over the incident that saw an intruder break a security cordon to approach President Muhammadu Buhari, at Argungu, Kebbi State on Thursday.

In the statement issued Saturday signed by DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, the Service also dismissed reports making the rounds that the presidential details had killed the intruder.

"@gidifeedtv: Security operatives block young man who rushed towards President Buhari t Argungu festival @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/pXw5DM6Oyx — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 13, 2020

“The DSS wishes to dismiss reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR at Argungu, Kebbi State on March 12, 2020.

“The Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows. One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

“He was stopped by security details and arrested for a thorough investigation. Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

“The Service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties,” the statement read.