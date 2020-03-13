Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Media aide to Governor Abubkar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has cleared air over the young boy that make attempted to break the protocol to get handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari during his official visit to Argungu Fishing Festival on Thursday

According to the statement by Mallam Aliyu Bandado

Coordinator and Senior Special Assistant New Media to the Executive Governor of Kebbi state said, the young man meant no harm.

“A mild drama between a youngman who made an attempt to shake – hand Mr President and the security personnel has been deliberately contorted and warped – up by enemies of Kebbi state, nay Nigeria to give us a bad name.

“The young man in question so much loved Mr President and wanted to shake – hand him forgetting that Mr President was not an ordinary man who could be allowed to shake – hand anybody. Though, not bearing any arm, nor abusing Mr President , he was barred by security personnel who should be expected to just stop not only the man but anybody not screened to meet Mr President. Our security men did their work excellently.

” Ordinarily, this ought to be like a flavour or rather a side attraction on the Agriculture Exhibition/Show, an interesting activity of Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, 2020. But mischievous people have in their usual habit of turning things upside – down capitalized upon it. They would be put to shame if nothing negative happened especially to the home of peace and home of rice Kebbi state. Hence, decided to change white to dark and released what they have ‘doctored’ to the world.

“Good citizens of Nigeria and Non Nigerians disregard any information contrary to this, continue with your normal activities. Kebbians love Mr President and their guests. Wishing you happy stay in Kebbi state”.