By Henry Uche

The Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) has congratulated the president -elect of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN)- Edwin Igbiti.

In a statement delivered by ARIAN’s President, Kunle Odewunmi, the Association affirmed that Igbiti’s emergence as the 51st president of CIIN would no doubt translate to a progressive move for the Institute and other stakeholders in the sector.

“We have no doubt as to your capacity and resilience in taking up the enormous responsibility and challenges expected of this position. We remain auspicious with you.

“As an Association, we reinstate our unflagging commitment to remaining partners with you and the entire Board of the Institute towards making a greater impact and better achievement in this revered Industry,”

Odewunmi added that ARIAN would maintain a cordial relationship with CIIN aimed at boosting the image of insurance and making it a viable sector for economic growth, development and sustenance.

“We shall give the president- elect and the institute a deserved corporation and understanding to make ensure we move the insurance sector forward for the benefit of all, insurance is becoming indispensable in this time, thus we shall work together when and where necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Edwin Igbiti would be inaugurated as President/Chairman of Council of the Institute on Friday, 15th July, after the successful completion of Sir (Dr.) Muftau O. Oyegunle two years tenure at the helm of affairs.

CIIN, ARIAN, NCRIB, and other stakeholders in the Insurance sub- financial sector are expectant as Igbiti takes the baton of leadership of CIIN for the two years.