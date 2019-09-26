Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN), has called on parents to obtain insurance policies to guarantee their children’s educational future.

President of the association, Ademola Fagbayi, made this call during the body’s Insurance Awareness Walk themed; ‘Project S3; Secure child education, secure the future, save Nigeria’ held in Lagos.

Fagbayi said that the aim of the annual event was to sensitise Nigerians about the benefits of insurance as many are yet to be aware and embrace it.

He said, “this year, we focused on the awareness on life assurance policy specifically, children education plan. We decided to focus on this because this is the season children are going back to school and education is fundamental. We want to educate parents on how they can leverage insurance to plan the future of their children.

“We acknowledge the fact that education is the best legacy any responsible parent should give to their children, however, it is becoming very expensive as many children attend private schools hence, meeting their academic demands often times becomes challenging. This is where insurance becomes necessary.

“With an insurance policy, parents can plan the future of their children by making regular savings either on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis depending on their capacity”, he said.

Thereafter, he admonished Nigerians to take advantage of insurance to strategise and safeguard their businesses and future.