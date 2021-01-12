Nigeria’s foremost professors of computer science, Benjamin Segun Aribisala, has been appointed vice chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government.

Prof. Aribisala, who succeeds Prof. Chibuzo Nwoke resumed office on January 1.

In his maiden meeting with principal staff of institution, he emphasised the need for the university to improve in teaching using information and communication technology, improvement in research and innovation as well as more collaboration with external bodies and institutions to be able to level up in the webometric ranking among world universities.

The erudite professor, accompanied by the principal staff also paid a visit to founder and chancellor of the university, Dr Abdulrahaman Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin in his Maye Castle of Peace residence where he presented his eight-point roadmap plan to the renowned educationist.

He also used his first week of assumption of office to meet with the various stakeholders, committees as well as go on a tour of the facilities of the institution.

Born August 15, 1972 in Ikoyi, Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, Prof. Aribisala had his primary and secondary education in Ikole Ekiti. He also obtained his BSc degree in Mathematics in 1994 from Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti (Now Ekiti State University) and won an award as the best graduating student in his Department.

He completed his MSc degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in 1999 and PhD degree in Computer Science from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom in 2006.