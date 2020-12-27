Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun was involved as Rangers secured a fine 1-0 win over Hibernian at the Ibrox, a victory that extends the Gers perfect home record.

The victory, the tenth consecutive home league win for Steven Gerrard’s men this season, did not come easy against the Hibs, who had not lost any of their last nine matches.

Centre-half Balogun even thought he had opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but his effort was cleared off the line by the visitors’ defence.

The home side finally drew first blood just past the half-hour mark when Romanian forward Ianis Hagi found the back of the net, following a smart assist from Kemar Roofe.

After the break, Rangers searched for the second goal, and Balogun saw another fierce drive towards goal blocked on the hour-mark.