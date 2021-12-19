Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has revealed that the club will hold on to their African players until after their crucial Premiership clash against title rivals Celtic on 2 January.

Nigerian stars Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, and Calvin Bassey play for the Gers. All three are likely to be in the final Super Eagles squad to participate at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The continental championship commences on January 9, but Nigeria’s first game against Egypt kicks off two days later.

Aribo, one of the best midfielders in the Scottish top-flight, has been a regular for club and country since his debut and is expected to be an integral member of the Super Eagles’ team in Cameroon.

Defender Balogun is still out injured and has missed Rangers’ last seven matches, but he is one of the Eagles’ most experienced stars. The former Mainz centre-back featured for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

Leicester City academy product Bassey is yet to make his international debut. Still, he earned his first call-up in October and has expressed his desire to play at the Afcon like his role model Austin Okocha.