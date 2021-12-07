Five Nigeria-eligible players, including two Super Eagles stars, have been named in Team of the Week squads by football statistics website, Whoscored, following their outstanding performance in the last round of matches.

Glasgow Rangers’ central midfielder, Joe Aribo has been included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week after his goal helped the champions defeat Dundee FC 3-0.

The number 17 played two shots with one on target, made two key passes, completed a game-high three take-ons and was accurate in 82.2 percent of his passes vs Dundee.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Chidera Ejuke continues to impress for CSKA Moscow before reporting to a training camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The crowd-pleaser provided the game-winning assist as the Muscovites registered a 1-0 road win over Krylya Sovetov Samara in the Russian Premier League.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Ejuke was deployed as one of the two strikers in the Russian Premier League Team of the Week.

Nigeria target, Felix Agu, cracked the 2. Bundesliga TOTW after helping Werder Bremen keeps a clean sheet in a 4-0 rout of Erzgebirge Aue.

Against Erzgebirge Aue, Agu made two key passes, completed a game-high four dribbles, won two fouls and was accurate in 82.6 percent of his passes.

Luton Town striker, Elijah Adebayo took his goal involvement to ten in this season’s Championship after his header in a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Adebayo registered a game-high four shots, won eight aerial duels, made three tackles and four clearances and registered a joint game-high three dribbles.

There is one Nigerian representative in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Week in the form of Bayern Munich loanee, Joshua Zirkzee, who was the standout player for RSC Anderlecht in a five-goal thriller against SV Zulte Waregem.

The Super Eagles target scored a crucial equaliser to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute and set up RSCA’s third goal in the 73rd minute, to take his goal involvement to 11 in fifteen league matches.

Zirkzee registered three shots, completed two take-ons, and showed his defensive side with two tackles.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .