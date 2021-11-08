Joe Aribo returned to his scoring form as Glasgow Rangers thrashed Ross County 4-2 in a Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Nigeria international had gone eight games in all competitions without finding the back of the net before the visit of the Staggies.

Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey were picked in the starting lineup, and Watford loanee Joseph Hungbo started for Ross County.

Hungbo gave the visitors a shock lead when he got past the Rangers backline and slotted home in the sixth minute but Aribo headed the ball into the net to restore parity for the Light Blues at minute 19.

Ryan Kent put Rangers 2-1 up on the half hour mark with a brilliant curling shot into the top corner, ten minutes before Balogun was booked for a mistimed tackle.

Three minutes into the second half, Juninho Bacuna rifled home for his first goal in Rangers’ colours after he was teed up by Aribo.

An own goal from Alex Iacovitti made it 4-1 on the hour mark and Jordan White pulled one back with three minutes left on the clock.

Aribo and Bassey went the full ninety for Rangers while Balogun, Hungbo were substituted in the 70th and 72nd minute respectively.

