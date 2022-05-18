Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt today in the final of the Europa League with the game expected to be Joe Aribo’s 66th game this term.

In addition to the Super Eagles matches, the versatile player would have played in 66 games at the end of the current term, with 57 of them being with Rangers.

Aribo, who has played in every position but three for the Gers since he joined said as long as he’s fit, he’s ready to play anywhere for the team, most recently featuring as a false nine against RB Leipzig.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I’m just happy to be out there, helping the boys whatever way I can,” he told the Scotsman.

‘It’s different compared to playing in midfield areas, of course. But I want to add goals into my game so in that sense there is an easier chance to score.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘I’ve not really played that much up front. It’s one I’m still adapting to.

‘When I find out that I’m going to be playing up front, I speak a lot with Roy [Makaay, assistant coach].

‘He tells me some movements. He knows that I’m strong and can battle with defenders and back in.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“You can’t get a better guy when you think about his career, what he did, it just shows I’m not in bad company and can learn from him.”