Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has revealed he would be aiming his first laurel come 2020. The Rangers of Scotland midfielder hinted this after his side defeated league leader, Celtic in their last game for the year 2019.

Aribo who inspired the Stephen Gerrard tutored boys to a 2-1 victory, geared his team mate for more glory come next year. The victory that helps lifted his side to second on the log with a game to spare saw Rangers aiming two point to sit at the top of the table. The 23 years old creative midfielder via his verified twitter handle wrote “ What a performance! Come on you GERS”, he wrote as he targets the first title of his career.

Aside aiming the league title, Aribi is also keen at lifting the Europa League Cup in the year 2020. His side will be battling Portuguese side, SC Braga for the round of 16 ticket.

His enviable form so far had seen him scored two goals in his last seventeen appearances for the Teddy Bears.

Aribo who inherited the Eagles No.10 jersey from former national team skipper John Obi Mikel, has also fetched himself more recognition at the national team level during the 2019 calendar year. He emerged a scoring debutant for the Super Eagles and later crowned it with a 35th minute screamer in his second national team appearance against highly rated Brazilian side.

He is currently observing the season break and his billed to return to action against St Mirren come January 22, 2020.