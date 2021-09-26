A missed penalty from substitute Jason Cummings proved costly for Dundee as Joe Aribo earned Rangers a hard-fought 1-0 victory to keep them a point clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

After Aribo’s first-half opener, the champions needed Jon McLaughlin’s second-half spot-kick save to keep them in front after the goalkeeper had brought down Paul McMullan.

Dundee manager James McPake was shown a red card at full-time for protesting the decision not to send McLaughlin off.

McPake made one change to the side that lost 2-0 to St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday as Ryan Sweeney replaced Paul McGowan. That meant Leigh Griffiths kept his place in attack despite being charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” on Friday after appearing to kick a flare into the stand housing the Saints fans.

Rangers made two changes to the side that started their 2-0 quarter-final win over Livingston in midweek, with captain James Tavernier and Ianis Hagi replacing Nathan Patterson and Scott Wright.

Dundee – searching for their first league win of the season – made an encouraging start when McMullan surged through the Rangers defence straight from kick-off, but he was eventually closed off by Calvin Bassey on the edge of the box just as he looked set to get a shot away.

