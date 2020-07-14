Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, is excited to be back in action with Glasgow Rangers after the pandemic-induced break.

The former Charlton Athletics midfielder was involved as Glasgow Rangers kicked start preparations for the 2020-2021 season with a 2 – 1 over Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Rangers fell behind, as Ronan Hughes gave Hamilton the lead in the first half, how Calvin Bassey canceled-out the goal, before their leading scorer, Alfredo Morelos scored the winners from the penalty spot later to win the game for Gers.

“Felt good to be back on the pitch,” posted on his social media handle.

Before 2019/2020 Scottish football was ended abruptly Aribo featured in 25 of 27 games for Rangers.