Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo is among the 28-member men’s first-team squad that has travelled to Spain for a winter training camp.

Soccernet.ng recalls that the Super Eagles midfielder made a switch from the Scottish club Rangers F.C. to England last summer.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international ultimately decided to sign a four-year deal with the Saints on July 9, 2022, for an initial £6 million cost after making an impression for the Gers at Ibrox.

Since his arrival, the Nigerian, who has made 15 match appearances for the Saints, scored a leveller for his team in a 2-2 comeback draw against Leeds in August and also made a great finish against Everton at St Mary’s Stadium.

The star, who is on a World Cup break, will work with his new coach Nathan Jones, his coaching staff, and the rest of the squad after Nigeria’s absence from Qatar 2022.

Recent sources state that Southampton selected Jones to succeed Ralph Hasenhuttl as the club’s new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal as a result of the team’s subpar performance in their domestic league, giving the Nigerian a new coach.

As they train on the south coast of Andalucía, Southampton, who is in the relegation zone, will be getting ready to return with a strong performance for the post-World Cup restart.