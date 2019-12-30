Joe Aribo played a key role as Rangers ended 2019 with a 2-1 away win against Celtic in Sunday’s Premiership match.

The Nigeria international was afforded his 17th start this season and made significant contribution to help the Gers outwit the league leaders at Celtic Park.

Ryan Kent opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men in the 36th minute before Odsonne Edouard levelled for the Bhoys eight minutes later.

In the 56th minute, Nikola Katic notched the match-winning goal and despite Rangers losing Alfredo Morelos to a red card, they held on to their lead to clinch maximum points.

Aribo featured for the entirety of the game in his 32nd appearance for the Gers across all competitions since his summer move to Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers remain second behind Celtic despite the victory with 50 points from 19 matches.

They take on Stranraer in an FA Cup tie on January 17.

Sheffield Utd wants in on N5.6b-rated Ebere Eze

This season’s Premier League surprise package, Sheffield United are the latest club being linked with a swoop for Nigeria-eligible playmaker Eberechi Eze, according to an exclusive report by the Sun UK.

English top-flight teams are interested in signing the England U21 international on the back of imperious displays for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Blades higher-ups see Eze as a cheaper alternative to 15-goal Brentford center forward Ollie Watkins, who is valued in the region of 25 million pounds by The Bees.

It is claimed that Eze could leave Queens Park Rangers for approximately half of Watkins transfer fee, with a fee of 12 million pounds (N5.6 billion in Nigerian currency) being mooted as his asking price.

The 21-year-old arrived at Rangers in August 2016 and it took him less than 18 months to break into the first team, before establishing himself as a key member of the squad.

Sheffield United will battle Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to sign Eze who has a contract with QPR until the end of next season.