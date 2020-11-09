Joseph Aribo will report for international duty full of confidence after inspiring Glasgow Rangers to an 8-0 win against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership yesterday, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Aribo started alongside fellow Nigeria international, Leon Balogun for Steven Gerrard’s team and former Leicester City youth-teamer, Calvin Bassey entered the game as a substitute in the 46th minute.

The league leaders were in control of the game at the break courtesy of goals from Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe, and a Joe Aribo brace.

The Super Eagles midfielder scored via a deflection to make it 3-0 in the 19th minute before firing a shot into the net from 14 yards to increase the lead at minute 36.

Rangers’ scorers in the second half were Roofe, Brandon Barker and James Tavernier (2).

Since returning from an ankle injury that saw him miss ten games in all competitions, Aribo has been in good form, scoring three goals in three starts in the Premiership.

While the former Charlton Athletic star took his seat on the bench after 68 minutes in today’s game against Hamilton Academical, Leon Balogun played the full game.