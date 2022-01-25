Super Eagles striker, Joseph Aribo, is hurting following Sunday night’s shock AFCON 2021 exit in the last 16 stage of the Cameroon tournament.

Tunisia shattered early tournament favorites Nigeria’s dreams when they outwitted a 10-man Super Eagles side to win 1-0 in Garoua on January 23.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Glasgow Rangers striker who was making his AFCON debut where he started in three of Nigeria’s four matches but exited without a goal despite some impressive displays.

“We are really disappointed that this is not how we wanted things to go. The mood in the camp is that no one is happy,” Aribo told reporters in a mix-zone post-match interview.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Nigeria found the going very tough against a technically astute Tunisia who suffocated the Super Eagles’ commanding display they had brandished in the group stage where they swept Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau off the park to top Group D with a 100 percent record.

“I just think we started really slow and we allowed them to take a foothold in the game. We can’t take anything away from them but we should have been there in the 90 minutes,” Aribo said.

“We took too long to respond until the first goal. It is the only time we started playing and then the red card incident which was a bit disappointing also,” Aribo said.