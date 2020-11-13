Emma Njoku RANGERS midfielder, Joe Aribo has vowed to make today’s Africa Cup of Na- tions (AFCON) qualifying game hard for the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Nigeria’s Super Eagles will clash with the Sierra Leonian national team at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin in the first leg of their double header qualifiers for next year’s AFCON finals to be staged in Cameroon. The Nigerian team tops Group L with six points from victories in their last two games against the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho,

while the Sierra Leonean side are on the bottom of the log with no point having lost their two previous matches. Aribo told the Super Eagles Media in Benin City that his desire is to score in today’s match and ensure that the Super Eagles clinch another victory to brighten their chance of booking a slot in next years continental soccer fiesta. “I’m enjoying it here in Benin. It’s very overwhelm- ing and I’m happy to see that the fans are here with us and they’re supporting us, so it’s a good feeling,” he told Su- per Eagles media. “I bring energy, I want to play fast and just make it