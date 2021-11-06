By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has disclosed that he dropped out of school with the aim of settling for professional football.

The Glasgow Rangers dazzler who served as successor to retired Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, unfolded this in a chat with William Troost-Ekong on his YouTube channel.

It was gathered that Aribo was born in England to Nigerian parents and he started his football career with Kinetic Academy before joining a non-league side in Staines Town where he moved to Charlton Athletics.

In his words: “At 18, I was going to the university, studying Sports science and playing with Staines. Then I got a move to Charlton, then I stop schooling.

“I spend just one season at Charlton, then my contract ran out, so I didn’t sign a new deal. Rangers gave me a call, and I can’t turn it down.” He said.

Having made such decision , the midfielder signed a four-year contract with Scotland of Rangers and made his debut on the 9th of July 2019 in a 4–0 win over St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the Europa League.

In 2019, his outstanding performance in the colors of the Gers earned him an opportunity in the Super Eagles of Nigeria and he emerged a scoring debutante against Ukraine.

Few days later, he went ahead winning the heart of soccer loving Nigerians with his amazing goal in a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

He won his first senior trophy with Rangers last season and has gone to play in 10 competitive matches for Nigeria — scoring two goals.

