Super Eagles playmaker, Joe Aribo has reacted after coming back from injury to score in Rangers 2-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox Stadium.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was out of action for more than eight weeks after he suffered a muscle injury against St. Johnstone in August.

Aribo made a cameo appearance in Rangers’ 2-0 win against Celtic last weekend, his first outing in over two months.

The Super Eagles star took to his social media to celebrate his second goal of the season and three-point after recovering from injury.

“Massive 3 points today! Happy to be back on the scoresheet,” he said on his twitter handle.

Aribo featured for 75 minutes before Arfield replaced him while his compatriot Leon Balogun was an unused substitute in the encounter with another Nigerian player Efe Ambrose was in action for Livingstone.

The victory ensured Rangers consolidated their lead at the top of the Premiership table after securing 32 points from 12 games.