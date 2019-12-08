Emma Njoku

Joe Aribo has declared that he has what it takes to wear the famous number 10 jersey of the Super Eagles.

The Rangers of Scotland midfielder scored on his debut for Nigeria in an international friendly against Ukraine which ended 2-2. He also scored in the glamour international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil, his second game for the Super Eagles which also ended in a draw.

Although Arobo has been wearing the Super Eagles’ number 10 jersey since John Mikel Obi call time on his international career after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt this year, there has been a debate on which player fits into the position that has featured football greats, such as the late Mudashiru Lawal, late Aloysius Atuegbu, Henry Nwosu and Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha.

The Rangers’ midfielder, in an interview monitored from the NFF Youtube page declared his readiness to take up the challenge.

He said: “It’s a big challenge to take the number 10 jersey and it’s a challenge I’m willing to take and I intend to do what they (Mikel and Okocha) as number 10 have done in the past. I just want to be able to show what I can do in a game.’’

Aribo, who had the opportunity to play for England but opted for Nigeria also revealed that Austin Okocha and Osaze Odemwingie influenced his decision to play for the Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder said he enjoyed watching the Super Eagles while growing up in Europe. “Jay Jay Okocha and even Osaze Odemwingie inspired me and I really enjoyed watching them while growing up.”