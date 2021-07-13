Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo and wife of former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, Amarachi have shown his support for Bukayo Saka after the

Aribo, Rangwho enjoys watching his fellow players, posted a picture of Saka on his Instagram stories, saying, “Saka did not deserve the racist insults he received because he was not the reason why England lost. In fairness, England were lucky the game went to penalties, as Italy were the better team on the balance of play.

“But to now pin the blame on a 19-year-old is unfair. There were comments like ‘go back to Nigeria’ in his Instagram account comment section, which is really unfair.

“Saka deserved praise for taking the responsibility to take that penalty. Yes, he missed, but it wasn’t the reason why England lost. It’s a sad situation, but maybe it could make future English-born Nigerian players think twice before deciding to represent England,” Aribo said.

In an Instagram post, Amara Kanu backed Saka by posting a love emoji, “❤️”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.