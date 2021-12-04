Nigeria international Joe Aribo has been named in Whoscored.com’s Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for November 2021.

The versatile midfielder is one of two Rangers players selected in the ceremonial eleven, along with right-back James Tavernier.

Last month, Aribo went the distance in the two games played by the Light Blues in the Scottish top-flight and recorded a goal involvement of three, helping the reigning chapions register maximum points.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The 25-year-old was on target and provided an assist in the 4-2 rout of Ross County before getting on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win at Livingston last weekend.

He was deployed as one of the two central midfielders in the Premiership Team of the Month.

With a rating of 8.4, Aribo was the joint-top rated player in the Team of the Month, an honour he shares with Celtic winger Jota.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .