The 23-year-old proceeded to make 40 appearances for the Gers in all competitions, scoring six goals. His ability to play anywhere in the middle of the park, as well as further upfield, made him an indispensable asset for Gerrard during the sea- son.

Aribo’s excellence could now be rewarded, should fans vote him ahead of Niko Katic, Ryan Kent, George Edmundson, and Ianis Hagi as the club’s best youngster of the year. One of Aribo’s six goals came in the Europa League, when the Nigerian midfielder inspired a dramatic 3-2 come back victory over Braga at the Ibrox Stadium. The Portuguese led two- nil on the night till past the hour-mark, but Hagi reduced the deficit for the hosts before Aribo equalized with a solo effort. Hagi then netted the winner eight min- utes from time. That brilliant Aribo strike is up against Morelos’ vs Porto and Kent’s vs Celtic for the Goal of the Season award.