Super Eagles’ Joe Aribo has received praises from his club boss for how he has adapted to his new role on the football pitch.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has pointed out that at no time did he ask the Nigeria international to play as a winger. Rather, Aribo had been given the freedom to rove all over the pitch in whatever capacity he believes he can help his team to hurt the opposition.

The 23-year-old had blossomed of late, delivering a string of fine performances as the Light Blues had clinched six straight victories in all competitions, including a fantastic 2-1 win at Celtic Park late last year.

Aribo’s last goal came over a month ago in a 3-0 win at Hibernian, but the former Charlton Athletic midfielder has been immensely influential for the Gers.

His contributions had seen Steven Gerrard’s men move to within five points of league leaders, Celtic, with two games in hand.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the crucial tie, Gerrard explained how he has been able to get the best out of his star player in recent times.

“I’ll have to correct you there because he hasn’t been playing wide”, the former Liverpool hero said in response to a journalist’s question about Aribo playing as a winger.