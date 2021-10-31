Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has been recognized for his outstanding performances so far in the 2021-2022 campaign after he was rated as the third best player in the Scottish Premiership.

According to Football Scotland citing PLZ Soccer, the Nigeria national teamer cracked the list of top ten standout players of the league campaign, coming third behind Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Strangely the Super Eagles number 10 was the only Rangers player deemed worthy of making the list.

Nigeria-eligible players such as Rangers pair Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, St Johnstone’s Efe Ambrose, Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo, Livingston defender Ayo Obileye, Motherwell striker Justin Amaluzor, Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo and St Mirren’s Scotland U21 star Ethan Erhahon have not been considered.

So far this season, Aribo has started every single game contested by Steven Gerrard’s side in the Scottish top-flight, eleven in total, and was in action for 918 minutes.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The 25-year-old has directly participated in three goals (2 goals, 1 assist) and has been booked four times.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .