No footballer in the world played more matches and minutes in the world last season than Super Eagles and Rangers star, Joe Aribo.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for both club and country and was even deployed as a false 9 in the Europa League final where he found the back of the net.

And according to Transfermarkt, Aribo has played more games and minutes than any other player in the world as he approaches appearance number 70. The Nigerian tops the list with 69 games and 5481 minutes ahead of Guatemalan footballer, Stheven Robles who has featured in 69 games and 5382 minutes.

Liverpool star, Luis Diaz comes in third with 69 games and 5184 minutes.

At his club, Aribo played in 57 matches for Rangers last season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

Eight of those goals came in the Scottish league while his solitary goal in Europe last season came in the Europa League final as cited in The Sun.

Although his goal was not enough for Rangers to win the Europa League as they lost 5-4 to Frankfurt on penalties.

Aribo, however, ended the season with a Scottish Cup winners medal after a 2-0 victory over Hearts in the final.

Meanwhile, at the international level, Joe Aribo has featured in all three games under new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

The left-footed midfielder played in the two friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador and most recently he was on from start to finish in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone in AFCON Qualifier on June 9th.

Aribo is also in line to feature for Nigeria today against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco.

