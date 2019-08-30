New invitee, Joe Aribo, is ready to battle it out when he joins the Super Eagles camp ahead of the international friendly with Ukraine.

Although he expected nerves when he shows up in the Nigeria camp a few days later: “I will be nervous until I get comfortable around the rest of the squad and build friendships.”

Nerves aside, Aribo said making the choice to play for Nigeria was an easy decision: “I had no hesitation. From when I was young I knew I wanted to play for Nigeria. So I was just happy to get the call up and it was the best decision I made really.” He is confident about the skill set he’d bring to the Nigeria camp, which has lost a couple of elder statesmen in recent months with the retirements of John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo.

Aribo said: “It is not like there aren’t people who are doing it already, but I can bring energy into the team, getting the ball from deep and driving forward to get us up the pitch.