Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has rejected a new contract offer from Rangers amid increased interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The Nigerian international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Ibrox and could walk away from the club next summer for free if he is not sold during this transfer window.

Several English clubs have monitored the 25-year-old midfielder and Gers officials could now be tempted to sell one of their star performers after refusing to extend his stay in Glasgow.

Aribo, who scored in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, played more games and minutes for both club and country than anyone in WORLD football last season.

Southampton is currently leading the race to sign Aribo, while Crystal Palace, Fulham and Aston Villa have also been quoted to be monitoring in the player.