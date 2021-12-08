Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has told Rangers will not extend his contract amid interest from Premier League trio, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Patrick Vieira may have laid the foundations for a substantial rebuilding project at Selhurst Park but the loss of influential midfielder, James McArthur, to injury threatens to rip up the floorboards and undo much of the manager’s good work.

Crystal Palace has drawn one and lost three of their Premier League games without the underrated Scot.

The Mail reported recently that Crystal Palace had joined Watford and Brentford in expressing their admiration for Aribo.

The one-time Charlton Athletic youngster, who moved to Ibrox in a bargain £500,000 deal two-and-a-half years ago, is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2023.

And it seems that talks over an extension are not exactly going to plan as far as Rangers are concerned.

Aribo has told the Scottish Premiership champions that he is not interested in signing a new deal. It is understood that he will reject the club’s first offer.

The tragedy here, from a Rangers perspective, is that Aribo has looked a man reborn since the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Steven Gerrard’s replacement.

In four games under Van Bronckhorst, he’s already scored as many goals as he did in his final 29 under Gerrard, reveling in the freedom afforded to him by the former Feyenoord boss.

