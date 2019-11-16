Bunmi Ogunyale

Glasgow Rangers midfielder, Joseph Aribo has expressed delight over Super Eagles 2-1 win over Benin Republic in the AFCON 2021 qualifier in Uyo.

Aribo starred for the first in front of the home fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium having featured in Ukraine and Brazil friendlies.

The elated player, however took to his twitter handle to thank the home fans for the support.

According to him, “Good win in our first AFCON 2021 qualifying game! Always an honour putting on the shirt. Thanks for your amazing support!”

Aribo, 23, shined during his first competitive outing on Wednesday evening as he completed the entire 90 minutes against the Squirrels Benin and Nigeria fans applauded the Rangers ace.