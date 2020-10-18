Joe Aribo made his much-awaited return from injury in Rangers’ 2-0 victory over Jeremie Frimpong’s Celtic in yesterday’s Scottish Premiership game.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been out of action for more than eight weeks after suffering an ankle sprain against St. Johnstone on August 12.

The 24-year-old, who was named the Gers’ Young Player of the Year last season, has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard’s men in the current campaign, scoring one goal in three games before suffering the injury problems.

The injury also ruled Aribo out of the Super Eagles’ international friendlies against African champions Algeria and Tunisia.

The midfielder made a second-half appearance for the Gers, while Ghanaian right-back, Frimpong, featured prominently for Celtic, but could not help the club avoid defeat.