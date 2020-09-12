Aribo, according to the Scottish side, will be out of action for about six weeks due to ankle strain that caused him to miss the last two games.

The midfielder, 24, was absent for the wins over Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical with the problem. Aribo has suffered a further setback, but does not need an operation. “It is a big blow but it is actually good news as it could have required surgery. We hope he can be back in four weeks,” said manager Steven Gerrard. Aribo is set to miss four Scottish Premiership games as well as Rangers’ opening Europa League tie with Lincoln Red Imps. He is also a doubt for the derby with Celtic on 17 October.