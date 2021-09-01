Rangers’ midfielder, Joe Aribo appeared to have been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

According to a report by owngoalnigeria, there’s no reason given why the player would not be available for both games.

As at this morning, Aribo, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem and Paul Onuachu were yet to report to the Eko Hotel camp of the team.

Similarly, first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is the only goalkeeper not available at the team’s first training while the goalkeeper coach, Alloy Agu, drilled the duo of Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.