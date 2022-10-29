By signing a four-year deal with Southampton in July, Joe Aribo walked away from potentially the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League for Glasgow Rangers.
The Nigeria international enjoyed memorable nights in Europe with The Light Blues in 2021-2022 and the highlight of his performance was opening the scoring in the Europa League showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt, a game Rangers went on to lose on penalties.
Since landing at the St Mary’s Stadium, Aribo has been used in a variety of positions for the
Saints including attack- ing midfielder, left mid- fielder, center forward, right midfielder and right winger.
The 26-year-old was asked if his versatility is a benefit to his game or he would prefer to nail down a place that would help his consistency.
Aribo told Southampton’s official website: “I think it’s a blessing and a curse personally. Like you said I can play in so many different roles so I can help the team but it’s like I’m not really mastering one position, but I think for me it’s good I can help the team in so many different ways.’’
Leave a Reply