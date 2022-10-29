By signing a four-year deal with Southampton in July, Joe Aribo walked away from potentially the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League for Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigeria international enjoyed memorable nights in Europe with The Light Blues in 2021-2022 and the highlight of his performance was opening the scoring in the Europa League showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt, a game Rangers went on to lose on penalties.

Since landing at the St Mary’s Stadium, Aribo has been used in a variety of positions for the