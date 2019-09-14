Bunmi Ogunyale with report

Rangers manager and former England star, Steven Gerrard has heaped praises on Nigeria’s rave of the moment Joseph Aribo’s, saying the youngster’s progression onto the international stage was a well deserved accolade and proof of his impressive start to life at Ibrox this season.

The midfielder was handed his debut for Nigeria in their friendly defeat to Ukraine.

But there were plenty of positives for Aribo to take from the experience despite the 2-2 draw against Andriy Shevchenko’s side.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for Nigeria and earned rave reviews for his overall performance.

It was the latest big showing from the former Charlton playmaker as he enjoys an encouraging start to the campaign following his move from The Valley to Ibrox.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer was critical of Aribo for heading to Glasgow but Gerrard reckons his decision is more than paying off as the London-born star goes from strength to strength.